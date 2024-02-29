Texas troopers recover 5 unaccompanied children in Eagle Pass carrying New York addresses

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers recovered at least five unaccompanied children among dozens of illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass Wednesday morning.

The area, known for high levels of illegal immigration, will be the site where former President Trump is set to make an appearance on Thursday.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said the five unaccompanied children were among a group of around 60 illegal immigrants that crossed the Rio Grande.

Olivarez said the children were from Honduras and Guatemala and their ages ranged from five to 11. Each child was carrying a note of an address in either Texas or New York.

Their recovery comes a day before Trump will visit the area to highlight, what he argues, are Biden’s failures at the border as he eyes a second term in the White House.

Meanwhile, President Biden, who has hit Trump for not supporting a collapsed bipartisan border deal, will also make an appearance at the border, his second since taking office in 2021.

Biden’s choice of Brownsville, as pointed out by Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd, historically hasn’t seen much illegal traffic, in large part due to the infrastructure his predecessor provided while in office. It’s also a very friendly congressional district.

Eagle Pass, meanwhile, has been a flashpoint between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration. Texas has deployed buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande, razor wire along train cars lining riverbanks, and started building a new base for members of the National Guard.

In January, Texas took control of a city-owned park in downtown Eagle Pass and denied access to federal immigration agents, irking the Biden administration.