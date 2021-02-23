Texas to experience drier conditions, above-average high temperatures

A much quieter weather pattern with warmer temperatures will be welcome news for many today.

Texas will experience drier conditions and above-average highs after last week’s historic cold snow and ice wreaked havoc for millions over the Southern Plains.

Some snow will move across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast as a quick clipper system dives in tonight through Wednesday.

The Northwest is the one area that will see an active storm track bringing deep moisture from the Pacific over the next week.

Heavy rain, mountain snow, blowing snow and blizzard conditions will be possible for the Northern Rockies.