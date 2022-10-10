Texas teen’s grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man

A San Antonio teenager’s grandmother turned him in to police after discovering he allegedly shot his sister’s boyfriend while on drugs.

Officials found the victim with a gunshot wound in his right thigh at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to FOX 29 San Antonio. The victim, who was found in his apartment, was sent to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old was reportedly doing drugs with the victim when they got into a verbal dispute. Officials believe the teenager shot the victim and immediately fled the scene.

Police said that moments later, the assailant’s grandmother brought him to a police station. While turning him in, she brought the handgun he allegedly shot the victim with.

The teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case is being investigated by San Antonio police and no other details are immediately available at this time.

The San Antonio Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.