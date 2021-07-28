Two Texas teen girls discovered the remains of a 25-year-old man, stole his jewelry and posted video of the macabre act to Snapchat, police say.

The man is believed to have hanged himself in a Medina Valley drainage ditch.

The girls, 17 and 16 years old, face felony charges of theft from a human corpse in connection with the Monday morning incident, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide investigators said they had ruled out foul play and believed the man’s death was a suicide. He was found hanging from roadside railing by “what appeared to be a shirt,” according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

After the girls stumbled onto the body, they called another friend who called 911 at around 8:38 a.m. Monday, according to investigators.

The teens told deputies they were walking to a local gas station and saw something in the drainage ditch. They went closer to take a look and found the victim.

But on Tuesday, investigators said they learned of a video circulating on social media that showed the scene before deputies arrived.

It allegedly showed the 17-year-old taking a gold necklace off the dead man’s chest, according to FOX San Antonio. The video was sent anonymously to Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators saw the older teen and said they recognized her as a witness at the scene. According to an arrest affidavit, the friend told them she did it because the necklace “matched her fashion style.”

The girls allegedly admitted to stealing the necklace, but investigators said they only kept the charm. Authorities have not recovered the chain.

The girls surrendered the pendant and deputies returned it to the man’s family, according to FOX 29.

The girls were charged with theft from a human corpse. The older one was arrested Tuesday night and was released on $2,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show. The 16-year-old was not listed on the county inmate roster.