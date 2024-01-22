Texas teen shoots, kills neighbor after dispute over dog: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Texas teen has been arrested after authorities say he fatally shot his neighbor following an argument over a dog on Saturday night.

Isaiah Kellough, 18, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Rontarious Hamilton on the 1600 block of Running River Road, the Garland Police Department said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and determined that the argument was between Hamilton and Kellough’s family, and Kellough was not involved in the initial dispute, police told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

“From what we know, [the argument] appears to be over a dog,” Garland Police Department Public Information Officer Matt Pesta told the station.

PARENTS OF TEXAS TEEN KILLED IN ROAD-RAGE SHOOTING SHARE MESSAGE WITH WANTED GUNMAN

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicated that around 7:30 p.m. the dispute escalated to gunfire.

The circumstances leading to Kellough’s involvement, however, were not immediately clear as police continue the investigation.

CHICAGO AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY 4 WOMEN SHOT TO DEATH IN SUBURBAN HOME

“Once you take that path, you can’t backtrack,” Pesta told the station. “That’s exactly what happened here. It’s sad, all the way around, for everybody involved.”

Hamilton’s family told the station that he is survived by his two children.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kellough was being held in the Garland Detention Center. No bond had been set as of Sunday.