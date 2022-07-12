Texas teen arrested in deadly shooting of 14-year-old robbed of shoes, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police have arrested a 17-year-old in the death of a teenager, who authorities say was shot and killed and then robbed of his shoes.

Ramiro Hernandez was arrested last Wednesday in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Axel Turcios in early May.

Online jail records show Hernandez remains in custody at the Harris County Jail on a capital murder charge without bond.

Police said the shooting happened in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane on the evening of May 6. Turcios was reportedly in a parking lot when he was approached by two Hispanic male suspects. One or both suspects shot Turcios and fled the scene in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveled northbound on Tanglewilde Street police said.

Police said Turcios told a witness who ran to help him that the suspects had ripped the shoes off his feet as he lay bleeding on the ground. Turcios was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors pronounced him dead the following day.

Investigators and Turcios’ family asked the public for help in finding the suspects, offering a $25,000 reward. Houston police said a tip they received after the press conference led to the arrest of Hernandez.

Hernandez is the only suspect who has so far been charged in the shooting.