Texas teacher, son arrested for allegedly recruiting troubled students for prostitution

A Klein, Texas high school cosmetology teacher and her son were arrested after allegedly recruiting students who were reportedly runaways, to work as prostitutes.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to X that 42-year-old Kedria Grisby and her son, 22-year-old Roger Magee, were each charged with three counts of child sex trafficking and three counts of compelling prostitution.

Grisby, a Klein ISD high school teacher is accused of helping Magee by recruiting teenagers from the school she worked at.

As part of the recruitment efforts, court records allege, Grisby offered the students a hotel room to live in.

Evidence presented during the court proceedings reportedly showed text messages between the female complainant and Magee, discussing a Zelle payment for prostitution services.

Authorities say Grisby paid for the hotel room where the alleged incident took place.

The sheriff’s office claims the victims – ages 15, 16 and 17 – were all runaways and students where Grisby was employed as a teacher.

The investigation has resulted in multiple other teens coming forward and accusing Grisby of attempting to recruit them while they were attending school.

In a statement from the school district, which was obtained by FOX 26 in Houston, officials alerted families of students at Klein Cain High School about the situation.

“We are writing to inform you of a situation the Harris County Sheriff’s Office just notified us of, which we have immediately addressed,” the letter to families read. “Law enforcement notified us that cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby was taken into custody for felony charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution. As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave.”

The district continued by saying it has no intention of allowing Grisby back to the high school or school district.

“Let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice,” the letter read. “We understand that this news is unsettling. Rest assured, we are committed to dealing with this situation transparently. Our utmost priority is the safety of our students.”

Magee was arrested in November 2022 and remains in jail. Grisby was held on a $750,000 bond, and as part of her release conditions, she is barred from contacting any of the witnesses and having unsupervised interactions with minors.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and is being conducted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking Unit.