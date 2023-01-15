Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.

“Stayed in his face, antagonizing him. My son told him ‘You told me to be quiet. I’m not saying nothing else’ and that’s when I was told the teacher snatched the chair from up under my baby,” Elvert Bolden said.

In the video, students can be seen trying to pull the teacher off the student before the teacher slams him to the ground and gets on top of him.

“‘I want him arrested, charges filed,” Bolden said. “I want his teacher’s license revoked. I don’t want him to be able to go to any school in any state and be able to teach another child in the event he may do this again. If I would have put my hands on my baby I would have been in jail.”

Bolden said that his son was bruised, limping, and needed crutches as well as a trip to the emergency room after the attack.

In a statement, the Humble Independent School District called the incident “unacceptable.”

“This should not have happened,” the statement said. “It is unacceptable. The teacher has been put on leave. An investigation is underway, and it is unlikely he will be returning when the investigation concludes.”

The statement said that the teacher “used physical force to try and get a student to take a seat and listen” and used actions that are “unacceptable and contrary to standards and expectations for all employees.”

“The district has a process for addressing serious concerns which includes reporting to law enforcement and full cooperation with any law enforcement investigation. Humble ISD Police are investigating.”

A spokesperson for the school district told Fox News Digital on Saturday evening that the “investigation is ongoing” and “information will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.”