Texas teacher charged for alleged sexual assault of underaged former student: police

A Texas teacher was arrested Monday on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a child, who is a former student of hers, over the summer, according to police.

Carroll Middle School teacher Angela Dawn Barnes, 45, was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, Keller Public Safety said.

The Keller Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a tip in late September that Barnes was having an inappropriate relationship with an underage boy who was a former student.

Detectives learned that Barnes had engaged in a sexual relationship with the boy during June and July and that the relationship has since ended. The alleged relationship happened off-campus.

Carroll Independent School District officials said Barnes was placed on administrative leave after police notified them about the allegations. District officials said they are cooperating with police and Child Protective Services in the investigation.

“Carroll ISD immediately placed this staff member on administrative leave and reported to the proper authorities,” the district said in a statement to WFAA. “The District was made aware the alleged offense took place off-campus over the summer within the jurisdiction of the Keller Police Department.”

“Based on the information we have received, no incidents occurred on CISD campuses,” the statement continued. “CISD is working in collaboration with Keller Police and Child Protective Services as they investigate the allegations.”

The district added: “The safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities.”

Police said they do not believe there are any additional victims.

Barnes was booked into the Keller Regional Jail.