The British suspect who died after allegedly taking Jewish worshippers hostage at a Texas synagogue had been banned from a U.K. courthouse two decades ago for allegedly making disparaging remarks to staff members after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on American soil, according to a report.

The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was restricted from the Blackburn Magistrates’ Court in September 2001 due to an outburst about the New York City attack, UK’s The Telegraph reported.

Just a day after Manhattan’s World Trade Center was struck by jihad pilots, Akram was accused of remarking to Lancashire court ushers, “you should have been on the f****** plane,” Peter Wells, the deputy justice clerk, wrote in a letter detailing the Lancashire magistrates’ committee’s decision to ban him.

“This caused a great deal of distress to an individual who was simply doing his job and should not be subjected to your foul abuse,” Wells said, describing how Akram had been a regular “menace,” hurling “threatening and abusive” language at staff for months “even when he isn’t due before the bench.”

In order “to protect the health and safety of staff,” Akram was told he could be held in contempt of court or face a fine if he entered the building “other than when due to appear in court to answer a summons or surrender to bail or to make a payment in respect of any outstanding financial penalty owed by you.”