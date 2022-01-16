close

The man who allegedly held Jewish worshippers hostage at a Texas synagogue was British, according to reports.

The suspect who died at the scene after allegedly taking hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, near Fort Worth, Saturday was a British national, SKY News reported Sunday morning, citing the U.K. government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

“We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities,” the office said in a statement also obtained by British news and media website The Guardian.

TEXAS HOSTAGE SITUATION: ALL HOSTAGES ‘ALIVE AND SAFE,’ GREG ABBOTT TWEETS AFTER HOURS-LONG ORDEAL

Law enforcement officials talk to each other after a news conference where they announced that all hostages at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue were safe and the hostage taker was dead on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department, Justice Department, the FBI Dallas Division and the Colleyville Police Department early Sunday seeking additional comment.

It’s unclear how the individual entered the U.S. or if he had a criminal background.

The hours-long hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and the man holding them dead, according to authorities. The man allegedly had demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan.

That woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. She’s a Pakistani neuroscientist who studied in the United States at prestigious institutions — Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.