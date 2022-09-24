Texas: SWAT, tactical teams respond to Harris County home where man barricaded himself after fatal shooting

website maker

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in a Texas neighborhood Friday night, as SWAT team members continued to face off with a gunman who barricaded himself in a residence after shooting at least one person, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a male victim was found outside the residence with a gunshot wound. The man died of his injuries within hours of the shooting.

Officials said that the gunman then retreated into a residence on the 9700 block of Phil Halstead. Hours after law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the alleged gunman remained barricaded.

It is not immediately clear if other persons were inside the residence or what, if any, relation exists between the alleged shooter and the victim.

Sheriff Gonzalez did not provide identification for the victim or the suspected shooter.

The shooting took place just a day after law enforcement officials in Harris County rescued a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, FOX Houston reported.

On Friday night, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of a reported kidnapping where they found a Toyota Rav4 believed to be the perpetrator’s vehicle. Officials took the driver into custody and the woman was inside the vehicle.

The day before, on Thursday afternoon, Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident in the 12500 block of Tullich Run, where a military recruiter allegedly shot his wife and a Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) agent who was investigating domestic violence allegations.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect entered the home and shot the woman, who was holding an infant at the time. She died while the child was not harmed, officials said.

The suspect also exchanged gunfire with the NCIS agent, hitting them, before fleeing the scene. He was later found and was shot and killed during a shootout with police.

The U.S. Navy recruiter was later identified as Greg Hightower, according to KTRK.

Harris County is located just northwest of Houston.