One law enforcement officer was killed and three others were injured during an ongoing standoff with a barricaded individual about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas, police said.

The Lubbock SWAT team responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Sgt. Josh Bartlett, the commander of the SWAT team, was shot shortly after arriving and transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland, where he was pronounced deceased.

Three other officers were injured and transported to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment. Two of them are in critical condition, according to the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3:00 p.m. and then again around 6:00 p.m., KCBD reported.

“Shots are being fired in all directions,” someone at the scene told KCBD.

Officers from multiple local and federal agencies were still in a standoff with the barricaded individual as of 9:00 p.m. ET.

Authorities urged the public to stay clear of the area in Levelland, saying that “driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.