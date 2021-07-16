One Texas law enforcement officer was killed and three others were wounded Thursday in what became an hours-long standoff with a barricaded suspect in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was eventually taken into custody late Thursday night and was to be hospitalized for unspecified injuries, according to KCBD-TV in Lubbock.

Soto-Chavira bonded out of jail just four days ago after being accused of assaulting family members, KAMC-TV of Lubbock, reported. Texas has seen a rise in crimes committed by defendants out on bond – and just this week the state Senate passed a bond reform bill aimed at addressing the problem.

Thursday’s incident began when Lubbock SWAT team members responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Killed after officers arrived was Sgt. Josh Bartlett, commander of the SWAT team, who was shot shortly after arriving and transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland, where he was pronounced dead.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among those expressing condolences after learning about Bartlett’s death.

Three other officers were wounded and transported to a hospital in Lubbock. Two of them were in critical condition, according to the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3 p.m. and then again around 6 p.m., KCBD reported.

“Shots are being fired in all directions,” a witness told KCBD.

Authorities had urged the public to stay clear of the area in Levelland, saying that “driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements.”

