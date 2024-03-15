Texas suspected serial rapist with HIV arrested in north Dallas suburb; could be more victims: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Carrollton, Texas, law enforcement officials arrested an alleged serial rapist who is HIV positive and could be connected to sexual assaults in multiple states.

The Carrollton Police Department said officers responded to an area hospital on Feb. 11, where they met with a sexual assault victim who was receiving treatment.

The next day, police arrested 25-year-old Carlton Tambaoga and charged him with a single count of sexual assault.

An investigation conducted by detectives with the Special Victims Unit led to the discovery of a second victim allegedly sexually assaulted by the same suspect, and on Feb. 13, police charged Tambaoga with an additional count of sexual assault.

PORNHUB SHUTS DOWN WEBSITE IN TEXAS AFTER GETTING SUED UNDER AGE VERIFICATION LAW

Police said Tambaoga was HIV positive, adding that he remains held in the Denton County Jail.

As the investigation progressed, police said detectives identified and spoke with four additional sexual assault victims who allegedly had contact with Tambaoga.

Detectives also learned through the findings that he may have sexually assaulted more victims in the DFW Metroplex; Houston, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia.

FBI, BORDER AGENTS ARREST ALLEGED MEXICAN ASSASSIN WITH A VIOLENT REPUTATION: ‘LA CHELY’

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and detectives are continuing efforts to reach out to each victim as evidence emerges in the case.

Police encourage anyone who may have been sexually assaulted to seek immediate medical attention and get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

They also encourage victims to contact the local police department where the sexual assault took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about this case can contact the FBI to leave a tip at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.