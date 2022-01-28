The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers on Thursday has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The Houston Police Department said that Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caballero allegedly shot three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

In a Twitter post, Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.