Texas suspect charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting three Houston police officers
The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers on Thursday has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.
The Houston Police Department said that Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.
Caballero allegedly shot three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In a Twitter post, Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.