Texas suspect accused of killing kitten during argument: police

A man was arrested after he reportedly killed a kitten during an argument in a San Antonio hotel, police said.

Robert Martinez, 43, was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. The charge is a third-degree felony.

The San Antonio Police Department said the incident took place on Monday at around 10:40 p.m. The suspect was reportedly visiting someone at a Staybridge Suites hotel, according to KSAT.

During an argument with the victim who reported the crime, Martinez hit the victim in the face and hurled the kitten towards them.

2 CHILDREN, 1 ADULT DROWN IN TEXAS’ SAN JACINTO RIVER

“The suspect then went into the kitchen and picked up a kitten and threw it in anger towards the victim but missed,” the San Antonio Police Department told Fox News Digital. “The kitten hit something and succumbed to its injuries.”

According to KSAT, the victim reported that the kitten was surrounded by blood on the floor. The animal was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEXAS DAD SMASHES WINDSHIELD TO RESCUE CRYING BABY FROM CAR IN THE SEARING SUMMER HEAT

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martinez fled the scene and was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. He was transported to Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.

The San Antonio Police Department is actively investigating the incident.