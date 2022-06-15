Texas summer camp shooting: Alleged gunman killed in police shootout identified

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The alleged gunman who was killed after he opened fire inside a youth summer camp in Duncanville, Texas, has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandon Ned, 42, of Dallas, was named as the suspect who entered the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where over 250 children ages 4 to 14 and staff were in attendance for the second week of a youth camp on Monday morning, Duncanville police said in a news release.

Ned allegedly brandished a handgun and entered the lobby, where he exchanged words with a staff member and fired a shot.

Fieldhouse and camp staff then immediately initiated lockdown measures, which police called “clear-headed actions” that helped avoid injuries to campers and staff members.

Ned then tried to enter a classroom containing children but found the door locked, according to police. He allegedly fired a shot at the classroom door and went to the gymnasium, where other children were present, but did not open fire.

Officers had responded at 8:43 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire inside the building. They arrived two minutes later and confronted the armed man.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect and wounded him, according to authorities. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No children, staff or police officers were harmed during the incident, police said.

After the gunman was taken down, the summer campers were moved from the Fieldhouse to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where their parents picked them up.

Police said no further information about the suspect or the shooting would be immediately released as the investigation is ongoing.