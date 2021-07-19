Texas State Troopers on Monday pulled over a semi-truck and discovered it was crammed with more than 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the U.S.

The incident happened on U.S. Route 59 near Laredo, a town in southern Texas near the border of Mexico and known for being a hotbed of human smuggling activity.

Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested on human smuggling charges and booked into Webb County Jail.

Fox News has reached out to U.S. Customs Border and Protection and the Texas Department of Public Safety seeking additional information.

Last week, CBP agents with the Laredo Sector apprehended more than 100 undocumented migrants in two separate human smuggling attempts at the U.S. Highway 83 checkpoint northwest of Laredo.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the migrants being smuggled are the ones “avoiding apprehension.”

“They’re being smuggled for a reason. So they avoid apprehension because they fear being deported,” Olivarez said. “Also, you may have some criminals that may be mixed in with those groups that are trying to get away as well.”

According to CBP, around 1 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Biden took office in January – with each month seeing higher numbers than the previous.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used the statistic to blast Democrats who left the state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions.

“Democrats must come back to Austin to ensure law enforcement has the funding they need to face this record-breaking challenge,” he said.