Texas state rep. proposes bill that would allow pregnant women to drive alone in HOV lanes

A Texas legislator proposed a bill for the 2023 session that would allow pregnant women to drive in the HOV lane.

Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican, filed the bill which made it onto the agenda for the January 2023 legislative session.

Cain’s bill states, “An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.”

The state legislator represents the 128th District, which is located on the eastern side of Houston.

According to Fox Station KRIV in Houston, Cain proposed the bill after a Plano, Texas, woman made national headlines.

Brandy Bottone was 34-weeks pregnant and rushing to pick up her son when she was stopped by police for driving in the HOV lane on U.S. HWY 75, which requires at least two people to occupy the vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department officer asked Bottone if anyone else was in the vehicle, according to KRIV, and she said yes before pointing to her stomach.

The case was ultimately dismissed in court.

Cain did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

When the state legislature goes into its session on Jan. 10, Cain’s bill will be just one of hundreds being considered for approval. If passed, it will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.