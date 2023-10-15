Texas State Fair in Dallas evacuated over shooting, 3 injured: police

Three people were injured and one person is in custody after chaos broke out at the Texas State Fair in Dallas on Saturday night, forcing people to evacuate the fairgrounds due to a reported shooting, police said.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the shooting happened near the fair’s food court at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua said the shooting was “sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other.

It’s unclear how serious the three people’s injuries are.

“We are investigating a shooting at the State Fair,” the police department wrote on X at 9 p.m.

“The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” they added.

Details are limited, but Dallas police say one suspect is in custody.

