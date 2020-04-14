Texas special ed teacher uses stimulus check to make masks for students

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An out-of-work special education teacher in Texas has decided to use the coronavirus stimulus check he received from the government to continue to help his students.

Ruben Caceres, who worked for Dallas Independent School District before school buildings were closed because of the spread of COVID-19, told Fox 4 Dallas he got his sewing machine at home up and running.

“I wanted to make the masks for my kids,” he said. “I wanted to give them something that they would be able to wear. So that if they wanted to take them outside, they would still be protected.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended wearing masks in public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Caceres said he works with students who are severely disabled and medically fragile. He misses them.

“If it was up to me I would dress up in a hazmat suit and go to every single house and work with them,” he said.

Caceres said the stimulus check, which started to be sent out this week, arrived just in time to help him out.

“Mostly, it’s going to go toward making these masks,” he said, adding that he is looking for donations of unwanted cotton dress shirts to make more masks.