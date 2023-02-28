Texas smuggler in ‘clone’ work truck flees after chase into ranch, 8 illegal immigrants found hiding: video

A suspected smuggler driving a “clone” work truck filled with illegal immigrants led Texas authorities on a high-speed chase last week before bailing from the vehicle, police said.

The smuggler was driving on Route 281 in Brooks County on Feb. 24 when a Texas trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday. The driver activated his amber emergency lights in an effort to blend in with other vehicles, authorities said.

At one point, the driver sped off and drove through a ranch and into the brush before fleeing on foot. In video footage of the incident, the trooper is seen near the truck.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded to the scene and detained eight illegal immigrants hiding in the brush.

The suspected smuggler is being sought.