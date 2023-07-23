Texas sheriff’s deputy killed responding to domestic fight, suspect arrested

A sheriff’s deputy in Texas was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday evening while responding to a report of a domestic fight, authorities said.

Deputy David Bosecker responded around 9 p.m. to a home on Highway 183 between Cisco and Rising Star, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bosecker was first to arrive and immediately came under fire from the suspect. The deputy was struck and fatally wounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other responding deputies apprehended the suspect before anyone else was injured.

DALLAS SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MOTHER SHOPPING FOR PROM DRESS WITH TEENAGE DAUGHTER

The suspect, who was not named in the sheriff’s press release, was booked into Stephens County Jail and charged with capital murder.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office for more details about the suspect and the deadly incident, but they did not immediately respond.

MARYLAND SUSPECT KILLED BY POLICE AFTER ALLEGEDLY STABBING 4 VICTIMS WITH BUTCHER KNIFE

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Texas expressed their condolences to Bosecker’s family and friends on social media.

Bosecker, a master peace officer, served for over 21 years in law enforcement, Eastland County Today reported. He began his career as a deputy in Wise County before moving to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later became a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife and an officer for the Comanche Police Department, according to the outlet. He also worked part-time as a marine enforcement officer for the Cisco Police Department.