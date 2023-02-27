Texas sheriff arrests three at Houston street takeover amid statewide crackdown

Three people were arrested during a street takeover on Saturday evening in southwest Houston, Texas, as authorities crack down on the dangerous events statewide.

About 200 cars were involved in Saturday’s takeover. One of the suspects had a 13-year-old passenger in his car and was arrested for child endangerment, Harris County Sheriff Major Susan Cotter said.

The Houston Police Department launched a Traffic Crimes Task Force in December 2020 to crack down on street takeovers, in which car clubs and crowds of people descend on an intersection or parking lot to race, drift, and drive recklessly.

“The meetups can be organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday. “Ordinary motorists and pedestrians risk their lives if they stumble upon the chaos. Things can quickly go wrong.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched a task force on Thursday through the Department of Public Safety to crack down on street takeovers after multiple intersections were blocked off in the state capital of Austin last weekend.



Videos showed car clubs drifting in the middle of the street, setting off fireworks, and throwing rocks and bottles at police officers who were responding to the scene.

At least seven people were arrested on multiple charges stemming from the Austin event, including evading arrest, possession of meth, and unlawful carrying of weapons.

“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said Thursday. “This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers.”