Texas sends illegal migrants to new city, fallen Marine’s final heroic act in Kabul and more top headlines

‘RACIST PRACTICES’ – Dem mayor lashes out after border state begins bussing illegal migrants to new sanctuary city. Continue reading …

‘HEART OF A LION’ – Marine’s final heroic act as he was dying after Kabul airport attack. Continue reading …

ICED OUT – Sarah Palin loses bid for House seat in Alaska’s special election. Continue reading …

FRATERNITY FATALITIES – Tragic hazing deaths haunt campuses as students begin another semester. Continue reading …

CHANGING THE NARRATIVE – Liberal media downplay Biden’s many failures to exaggerate Democrat election chances. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

QUESTIONABLE CONNECTIONS – Hunter Biden secured dinner for client at Chinese Embassy following luncheon hosted by VP Biden, emails show. Continue reading …

OVERHEATED – California tells drivers to stop charging electric cars a week after announcing 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicles. Continue reading …

UNCHECKED POWER – Former president Trump’s team responds to DOJ argument against ‘special master.’ Continue reading …

POLITICAL VIOLENCE – Kevin McCarthy to rebuke President Biden for politically charged rhetoric during prebuttal Pennsylvania speech. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘STILL IN DENIAL’ – Parents react to NY Times podcast claiming people were ‘caught off guard’ by teenage mental health crisis. Continue reading …

PAPER PROBLEMS – Washington Post’s 2022 troubles continue with financial struggles, departing political reporter. Continue reading …

SHORT SHRIFT – CNN, ABC broadcasts quiet on retiring FBI agent accused of bias in Hunter Biden investigation. Continue reading …

‘WALKING INTO A TRAP’ – CNN reporter says GOP set up ‘layup’ for Democrats with ‘defund the FBI’ push. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON – Biden will use his speech to push for partisan advantage ahead of the midterms. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Here are the very latest anti-Trump smear tactics surrounding the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FALSE ALARM – All of Los Angeles told to evacuate in alert sent in error. Continue reading …

MANMADE MAKEOVER – Pandora trying to ‘democratize’ diamond jewelry market. Continue reading …

RELIGIOUS INTERSECTION – Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark, serves wide audience of believers. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD’S HIGH-END DIVORCES – Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis: A look at Hollywood’s messiest splits. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Merrick Garland is desperate to stop a federal judge from appointing a special master to review the [Mar-a-Lago document] case. In a filing, Biden’s DOJ indicated that Americans should just simply trust their judgment.”

– SEAN HANNITY

