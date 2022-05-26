Texas school shooting: Law enforcement now ‘examining’ police response to Uvalde attack

website maker

Law enforcement began an examination of the police response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday.

Police have faced scrutiny in the wake of the shooting following reports that officers waited up to an hour before breaching the classroom where attacker Salvador Ramos murdered 19 children and two teachers.

The examination will reportedly include a timeline of events based on radio traffic from responding officers, among other factors.

Juan Carranza, 24, a witness and parent of one of the victims, said he and other bystanders urged police to pursue Ramos to no avail. His daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the police response during a Wednesday press conference, saying the attack “could have been so much worse.”

Abbott has yet to respond to reports that police “contained” Ramos in the classroom where he committed the murders.

The governor supplied a timeline of events during his press conference, but parts of the timeline have now been called into question.

Abbott stated that Ramos crashed his vehicle outside Robb Elementary School and exchanged gunfire with police before entering a pair of classrooms. Police are now saying they cannot confirm that police fired at Ramos before he entered the school, according to KVUE News.

Abbott confirmed that Ramos had made three Facebook posts in the roughly 30 minutes leading up to the shooting, however.

“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Ramos posted first.

“I shot my grandmother,” he posted a few minutes later.

“I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” the third post read.

Ramos shot his grandmother in the face, and she remains in critical condition.