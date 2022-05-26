Texas school shooting: Hat reveals close brush with death for elite Border Patrol agent who killed gunman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A picture of the hat worn by the elite, veteran BORTAC Border Patrol agent who killed the Uvalde school shooter reveals just how close the agent himself came to death.

A photo obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin shows the hat with a major hole ripped into the mesh section at the very top.

The bullet that made the hole also grazed the agent’s head. Melugin reports that the elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent was wearing the hat when he, along with a tactical team, engaged the shooter who had barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School.

The agent killed the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, in an exchange of gunfire.

A total of 21 people were killed in the attack, including 19 children and two teachers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News that the veteran agent is assigned to the Del Rio Sector in South Texas.

Many of the agents based in Uvalde, which sits near the U.S.-Mexico border, have children who attend the school.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.