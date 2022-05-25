Texas school shooting: Beto O’Rourke derails Gov. Greg Abbott update on Uvalde shooting

website maker

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke attempted to derail Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday.

Abbott spoke for roughly ten minutes before attempting to transfer the microphone to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, at which point O’Rourke approached the stage.

Only some of O’Rourke’s words were audible, but he was pointing aggressively at the stage even as those on it shouted him down.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said at one point.

Patrick said “sir, you are out of line please leave this auditorium.”

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted at O’Rourke as well, calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”

O’Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium.

Prior to the interruption, Abbott praised the response of police officers who stopped the attack from getting any worse. One officer who responded to the shooting lost a daughter in the attack, he said.

Abbott went on to confirm that the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother before carrying out the attack. He then crashed his vehicle outside Robb Elementary School and exchanged gunfire with police before entering a pair of classrooms.

Abbott confirmed that Ramos had made three Facebook beginning roughly 30 minutes before the shooting took place.

“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Ramos posted first.

“I shot my grandmother,” he posted few minutes later.

“I’m going to shoot an elementary shool,” the third post read.

Abbott did not call for gun control legislation, instead saying members of the community had told him they are suffering a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.