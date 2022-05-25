Texas school shooting: 10-year-old girl still missing, family fears she was killed

website maker

At least two Robb Elementary School students are still missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school left 22 people dead, including 19 children, two teachers and the suspected gunman.

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, has not made contact with her family in the hours after suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, a student of Uvalde High School, carried out his shooting spree, her father told Fox News.

The father of the 10-year-old girl provided her photo in the hopes she could be located and returned home.

Elijah Cruz Torres, also 10, is missing as well in the aftermath of the second-deadliest mass shooting of a school in U.S. history since Sandy Hook Elementary. Her family fears the worst.

The 4th-grade student’s grandfather told Fox News the family is worried she is dead.

Several dozen family members are gathered at a local recreation center near Robb Elementary School, which is serving as a reunification center, as their children are also missing.

As they eagerly await news of their child or children’s whereabouts, the prolonged wait has worried some to expect the worst.

Two police officers were shot during the school shooting but are expected to survive, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

President Joe Biden, speaking from Air Force One earlier Tuesday evening, responded to the shooting saying: “to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away.”

“There’s a hollowness in your chest, you feel like you’re being sucked into it, never able to get out. Suffocating. It’s never quite the same,” he told a group of reporters after first learning of the shooting on his return from his Asia trip. He also called for more gun restrictions.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” the president added, quoting Psalm 34.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke earlier in the day, calling for lawmakers to take action to prevent “something like this” from happening again.

“Enough is enough,” Harris said. “As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”

