Texas school district closes schools after receiving ‘credible threat of violence’

The Donna Independent School District in Donna, Texas, announced Wednesday night that it will be canceling school district-wide on Thursday and Friday after receiving a “credible threat of violence.”

No details were immediately released about what type of threat was made, although the district said it is currently under investigation.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our first priority,” the announcement said. “Classes will resume Tuesday morning.”

According to a local news outlet MyRGV.com, a source familiar with the matter said law enforcement found an AK-47 and a list of targeted students inside the home of one of the suspects.

The source told the paper that two to three people were involved in the thwarted plot. No further details were provided.

The school district said it has taken the measure out of an abundance of caution and “in light of the recent events.”

The situation comes a day after Tuesday’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Fox News has reached out to the Donna Independent School District but didn’t immediately hear back.