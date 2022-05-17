FOX News 

Texas repo man shot while trying to repossess car, police say

A Texas man was wounded Monday afternoon after someone shot him while he tried to repossess a car at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The victim, a repo man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries in the shooting that unfolded around noon in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue in Arlington, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing police.

The shooter appeared to jump into another car and fled the scene, a witness told police.

(FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

Police didn’t immediately release a description of the suspected shooter or give any further details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Tuesday morning.
(FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

An investigation was ongoing.