Texas prison escapee captured 250 miles away the next morning

Trent Thompson, a 22-year-old inmate convicted of aggravated robbery and assault, escaped a West Texas prison over the weekend by climbing over a fence.Officials captured Thompson in Coleman the next morning, after the inmate traveled 250 miles southeast of the Plainview prison toward Austin.According to prison officials, Thompson now faces felony escape charges.

A 22-year-old inmate was captured Sunday about 250 miles from the West Texas prison he had escaped from hours earlier after climbing over a fence, officials said.

Trent Thompson had last been seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview about 11:14 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. He was captured about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in Coleman, located southeast of Plainview.

After climbing over a fence at the prison, officials believe that Thompson then stole a vehicle, Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said.

ALABAMA INMATE WHO ESCAPED WITH FEMALE JAILER AND ROMANTIC PARTNER ENTERS PLEA DEAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson had been convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County, as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County, the Department of Criminal Justice said. His projected release date was 2052.

He will now face felony escape charges, prison officials said Sunday.

Last year, a grandfather and his four grandsons — whose ages ranged from 11 to 18 — were killed at their ranch in Central Texas by a convicted murderer who had escaped from a prison transport bus. The inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, killed the family about three weeks after his escape. He then stole a truck from the ranch and drove it more than 200 miles before he was shot to death by police.