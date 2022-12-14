Texas porch pirates return packages they stole: ‘It was shocking’

Porch pirates who stole packages from a family in Texas last week returned to the same home, but this time their mission was to return the boxes they previously snagged.

Packages are often stolen from porches around Christmastime, but it’s very rare for them to be returned.

“Honestly, it was shocking. You don’t expect somebody to steal something from you and bring it back,” homeowner Bryant Clark told FOX 26. “These are for our two nieces and my nephew.”

The items will now go under Clark’s Christmas tree. He said that he and his wife did not think they would see them again.

The home’s doorbell camera caught the porch pirates in action minutes after the packages were delivered to the doorstep.

“The fact that they were able to say. ‘Okay we’re going to step out – even in fear and do the right thing,’ is big,” Clark said. “The level of courage in that, I have to respect. I’ve been a young man before. I’ve made foolish decisions. I think we all have. I believe grace is something given when not deserved, and we have to give it.”

The 19-year-old woman suspected of stealing the packages, as well as several other young women who were also allegedly involved, were arrested by police.

The young women were reportedly “persuaded” by their parents to go back to the home, apologize to the homeowners and give back the stolen items.

“I’m proud of those young ladies who did that and their parents for saying ‘hey look you guys made a mistake, not saying it’s right but you guys have to go make it right to some degree,'” Clark said.

Clark and his wife accepted the apologies following a long conversation with the young women.

“Change is possible,” Clark said. “Despite where you start, it’s how you finish and everyone deserves a little bit of grace. God gave it to us. We have to give it to others.”