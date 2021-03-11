Texas porch pirate, topless and barefoot, swipes Nordstrom dress – on video

No shoes, no shirt… no problem!

A barefoot Houston porch pirate lost her top as she sprinted to snatch a package in a video captured by the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

“She clearly was having a wardrobe problem on the way up,” Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen told Fox News Thursday evening. “I don’t think I’ve seen one of those.”

The video shows a woman sprinting up to the front door of a Houston home, struggling, and failing, to keep her top from slipping off as she swipes the parcel – fittingly a new dress from Nordstrom, according to KHOU 11.

While charges will depend on the value of the item stolen and whether the suspect can be linked to additional thefts, Rosen said the half-naked bandit likely won’t face public indecency charges.

“We’re still investigating, and hopefully we’ll be able to potentially get her into custody soon,” Rosen said.

Front-porch package thefts have risen in recent years along with a major increase in online shopping, although they usually spike leading into the holidays.

But doorbell camera sales have also grown steadily. And Constable Rosen even posted a public service announcement offering tips on how to avoid them to his Facebook account two years ago. That same year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law increasing the penalty for serial porch pirates.

Some of the constable’s advice included making sure someone is at home when a delivery is expected or to ask your neighbors to keep an eye out. And of course – you could invest in a doorbell camera.

“The worst thing you can do is just let your package sit out [at] your front door,” he said at the time.

Many states require a stolen item to be valued at a certain dollar amount before its theft changes in severity from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The problem is so prevalent that lawmakers in Georgia have also proposed a bill that would make porch piracy a felony, regardless of the value of the items stolen.