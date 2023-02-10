Texas police sound warning about imposters posing as officers pulling drivers over

Dallas, Texas, police warned residents this week that some people have been posing as officers to weave in and out of traffic, or even pull people over, according to reports.

Fox station KDFW in Dallas said police investigated three incidents between Jan. 14 and Feb. 3, where suspects posed as police officers.

According to police, Douglas Henshell, 59, was apprehended for allegedly flashing a police badge and claiming to be an officer on Elm Street in the section of Deep Ellum on Jan. 14.

SOROS-FUNDED TEXAS DA ACCUSED OF EVADING COURT ORDER, GRAND JURY TO CHARGE POLICE OFFICER

In another incident, police claimed Adolofo Bonilla-Centeno, 22, attempted to conduct a fake traffic stop on Mockingbird Lane, by using red, white and blue lights on Jan. 19.

Police also noted that on Feb. 4, a person attempted to stop a driver using police-style lights on the Thornton Freeway.

Anyone caught impersonating a police officer faces being charged with a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Dallas Police Department.

DALLAS SUSPECT IN THEFT OF ZOO MONKEYS PLANNED TO KEEP STEALING ANIMALS: REPORT

The police department offered tip to protect oneself if they believe they are being pulled over by a fake law enforcement official.

First, the department recommends putting your emergency flashers on, continuing to drive the speed limit, and calling 911 to tell the dispatcher you are concerned that a person in an unmarked vehicle is attempting to pull you over. While on the phone with the dispatcher, get them to confirm whether the person attempting to pull you over is a real police officer.

Also, the department suggests pulling over into a well-lit busy parking lot if you do not have a cell phone to call 911.

Police officials also said do not get out of the vehicle until the dispatcher confirms the person conducting the traffic stop is in fact a police officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the dispatcher cannot confirm the person is a police officer, request police assistance from the dispatcher.