Texas police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store

Dallas police are on the lookout for a woman who took off with more than $20,000 worth of fine jewelry.

Security footage caught the suspect entering New World Jewelry, located at 10830 Grissom, on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

When the employee was distracted, the suspect began taking and concealing jewelry into her dress pockets. She continues to do so for 40 minutes.

Dallas authorities say that the suspect hid over $20,000 worth of jewelry during that time.

Surveillance video showed that she left in a newer model white Nissan Rogue. Police described the suspect as a black woman, 50-60 years old, wearing a long shirt over gray pants, a knit hair cover, and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. G. Waller at 214-670-6053 or email georg[email protected]