Texas police searching for motorcyclist accused of shooting officer

Texas authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot a police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night, a report said.

The suspected shooter was identified by authorities as 43-year-old Royce Wood. He allegedly shot a Rhome police officer in the leg near the intersection of Farm-to-Market roads 407 and 2264 in Wise County, NBC DFW reported.

NYPD HUNT FOR MAN WHO MUGGED VICTIM IN CENTRAL PARK IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Wood was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they were stopped. One of them matched the description of the suspect wanted in a Saturday night home invasion, authorities said.

After the shooting, Wood fled the scene on foot. The female passenger was taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injured officer was hospitalized in stable condition.