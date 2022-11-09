Texas police say two dead in shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office

Two people died in an active shooter situation at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas, authorities said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers responded to the site around 4:30 p.m. to reports of an active shooter on the second floor of the building, Fox Dallas reported.

One male and a female were found dead. The killing was part of a murder-suicide, the news outlet reported.

“There’s no suspect at large,” Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told reporters. “We believe that the suspect is one of the subjects that is deceased.”

She did not say if the suspect had committed suicide.

One of the victims was an employee at the Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. They did not specify which one.

Investigators did not know the relationship between both of the deceased.