Texas police say alleged drunk driver killed 2 children, 2 adults in golf cart

Police in Galveston, Texas, say that a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart with six people inside.

The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of 33rd St. and Avenue R, according to FOX 26.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found two wrecked cars and a golf cart.

According to the report, the driver of a black Hyundai SUV, Miguel Espinoza, 45, allegedly crashed into a golf cart and a black Dodge pickup truck.

Six people were in the golf cart — three adults and three children.

The driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead by officials on the scene, and the other five passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Two children and a separate adult passenger died at the hospital, according to the report.

Police say that the golf cart was rented and added that two families were in the golf cart when the crash happened.

The people in the pickup truck were not injured in the crash, the report states.

Espinoza was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He is being held in jail on a $400,000 bond.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said at a press conference that golf carts have become “a prolific mode of transportation” within the island, stating that additional safety measures need to be implemented.

“We’re seeing more and more golf carts on the island here that are on streets. … They are not designed to be on because of the speed limit,” Brown said. “We’re seeing golf carts with too many people in the golf carts. … We’re seeing numerous golf carts with children in the golf carts, no seat belts, and more individuals in the golf carts, so it’s become quite a concern here on the island.”

Golf carts are legal to drive in certain parts of Galveston, but there are several restrictions.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is underway.