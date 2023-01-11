Texas police reopen 1983 cold case murder investigation involving illegal immigrant suspect

Police are reopening an investigation into a shooting four decades ago that left one woman dead and two men wounded outside a bar in Central Texas, saying that a change in Mexico’s international extradition policy could help them provide justice to the victims.

Martin Gallegos, 60, allegedly shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa outside the Cactus Lounge in Round Rock, Texas, on the evening of Oct. 16, 1983.

A report in the Round Rock Leader at the time said that the shooting was the “apparent result of an argument over a woman.”

Gallegos, an illegal immigrant who was 22 years old at the time, had been dancing with Ochoa before two men confronted him.

As the three victims were leaving the bar, Gallegos allegedly opened fire on them, killing Ochoa and wounding the two men.

Gallegos was last seen in Mexico six years ago, according to Round Rock police. Two other persons of interest, 70-year-old Juan Guerrero and 61-year-old Guadalupe Morales, are also wanted for questioning.

Cactus Lounge, located about 20 miles north of downtown Austin, was demolished in March 2022.

Police are reopening the case after a change in international extradition policy.

Mexico previously had a 13-year statute of limitations on extraditions for murder warrants, but that policy has changed and Gallegos could be extradited if he’s located by law enforcement.