Texas police arrest man who was reportedly planning a mass shooting at Amazon facility

A San Antonio man was arrested after people at his job reported him for allegedly saying he was planning a mass shooting.

Rodolfo V. Aceves, 19, was apprehended after San Antonio Police responded to an Amazon Delivery Station, where the teenager worked, at around 10:30 a.m. on June 27. Officers talked to several people who reported hearing Aceves say he was planning a mass shooting at the facility.

Police detectives were then notified and they “acquired credible information” to believe the comments were taken as a “legitimate potential mass shooting threat.”

“SAPD Covert operations, along with the SAPD Street Crimes Unit, quickly were able to locate the suspect at a different location and detain him without incident,” the San Antonio Police Department wrote on Facebook. “From the time SAPD received the initial call for the threat, to the time the suspect was in police custody was about a few hours.”

The investigation uncovered additional evidence to support the threat of a mass shooting, police said.

Police received a warrant for Aceves’ arrest, and he was taken into custody on a charge of making terroristic threats.

Detectives also seized an AR-15 in his possession, according to police.

“This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses,’ SAPD wrote in the Facebook post. “This is the essence of ‘see something, say something.’ If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”