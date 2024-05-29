Texas police arrest illegal immigrant fugitive wanted for murder by Interpol

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Texas authorities on May 25 captured an international fugitive wanted for murder.

Splendora police, in coordination with federal authorities, arrested 21-year-old Leo Acosta Sanchez, who had been illegally living in the “state and country,” the Splendora Police Department said in a press release.

Sanchez “was known to travel between” Splendora and “her residence in Terrenos,” a residential community advertising cheap land for sale outside Houston.

Police officers caught up with Sanchez during a “routine patrol” and “identified the wanted individual behind the wheel of a vehicle and promptly called for backup.”

“Following the arrival of additional units, a traffic stop was conducted, leading to the immediate arrest of the driver, identified as Leo Acosta Sanchez,” Splendora police said in a press release.

Local police worked with the Department of Homeland Security to take Sanchez into custody. She faces charges for her alleged crimes committed outside the United States.