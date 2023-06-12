Texas police arrest 11 suspects who allegedly tried to have sex with minors

Texas authorities arrested eleven suspects who allegedly tried to have sex with minors last week.

Fort Worth Police Department announced the sting operation and released mugshots on Friday. With cooperation of other agencies, they were able to make the arrests within three days.

Police say that Fort Worth resident Daniel Alford, 42, is a registered sex offender who turned up to a location believing he would have sex with a 15-year-old.

Lyle Campbell-Gergen, 34, of North Richland Hills also allegedly believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl, along with 19-year-old Bedford resident Aaurje Henderson and Kautik Patel, 33, of Cleburne.

24-year-old Joshua Whitfield, Jimmy Johns and Kristofer Kane are accused of believing they would meet a 16-year-old girl for sex. Whitfield and Johns, 52, live in Fort Worth, while Kane, 23, is a resident of Richmond Hills.

Aubrey resident Joshua Blackmon, 24, is accused of attempting to meet a 16-year-old for sex. 26-year-old Garland resident Jonathan Bailey and Fort Worth resident Christopher Upton, 29, are accused of the same offense.

Brian Swift, 55, allegedly sent explicit pictures of himself to someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl. Swift’s mugshot was not released by authorities.

“This release is intended to inform the public of the number of individuals arrested for attempting to solicit underage children online and the consequences that go with these actions,” the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is actively investigating the incidents.