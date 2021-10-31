The pilot and four passengers all survived but were hospitalized in Texas on Saturday evening when a single-engine plane crashed in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, according to a report.

The plane struck a utility line on the way down and landed on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks, about 24 miles from downtown Fort Worth, KTVT-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The aircraft was approaching Hudson Oaks Airport when the engine lost power for a reason that hadn’t yet been determined, authorities told the station.

The identities and medical conditions of the pilot and passengers were not immediately known, according to KTVT.

A witness told the station that four people were up and walking around after the crash while a fifth person remained inside the plane but was coherent.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration will be trying to determine the cause of the crash, KTVT reported.