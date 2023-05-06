Texas officials tackle Pemex oil refinery fire as heavy black smoke blankets sky

A fire at a Texas oil refinery continues to burn Friday afternoon in Deer Park.

The fire reported erupted just before 3 p.m. at the small crude distillation unit of a Pemex facility at the Shell Deer Park plant, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted he received “preliminary reports of some sort of explosion at an industrial plant” near Beltway 8 and Texas State Highway 225.

“The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” a Shell Deer Park environmental duty representative said in statement to FOX 26.

No injuries were reported, Reuters said.

Aerial pictures show flames shooting from the facility’s smokestacks and huge billows of black smoke.

Deer Park International School District and Office of Emergency Management officials said there was no shelter-in-place order due to wind blowing in the opposite direction of Deer Park.

The National Weather Service reported that the fire was visible on its radar.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Pemex for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.