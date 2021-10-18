Texas officer shot in back during ambush attack needs transplant, bullets damaged kidneys, fiance says

A Texas deputy who was shot in the back multiple times during an ambush that left one deputy dead and a wounded another outside a bar on Saturday will need a kidney transplant after bullet fragments damaged his organs, his fiance said Sunday.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett, 28, has undergone several surgeries so that doctors could remove bullet fragments that damaged some of his organs, Lajah Richardson told KHOU-TV. She said that doctors had to remove both of his kidneys and his gall bladder.

Garrett was responding to a possible robbery in the parking lot outside a bar with fellow Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins. Garrett and Atkins were attempting to arrest a suspect when a second suspect appeared and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, striking both deputies.

A third deputy, 26-year-old Juqaim Barthen, heard the shots and rushed to help but was immediately shot and immobilized.

Atkins, 30, died of the gunshot wound. He had recently returned from paternity leave. He served at the precinct since January 2019 and leaves behind his wife and child.

Richardson told news outlets that she hasn’t told Garrett that Atkins, one of his best friends, is dead as he remains in critical condition in the ICU.

“This is the person I plan on marrying, and he’s in this predicament. It hurts a lot,” Richardson told KTRK-TV. “The nurse asked him to squeeze my hand if he can understand me, and Darryl squeezed a little bit.”

Richardson said that Barthem, who was shot in the leg, also remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Houston Police are continuing to investigate. As of early Monday, no arrests have been made.