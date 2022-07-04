Texas murder suspect Armstrong had sister’s passport in Costa Rica, ‘receipt’ for plastic surgery: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused in the love triangle slaying of one of the country’s top gravel cyclists, reportedly had her sister’s passport in her possession when law enforcement caught up with her on an idyllic Costa Rica beach Wednesday.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of gunning down Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a 25-year-old leading pro cyclist who had a romantic history with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Like Wilson, the 35-year-old Strickland is also a cycling pro. He has declined multiple requests for comment.

Moments after Strickland dropped Wilson off at her friend’s Austin apartment after a night out on May 11, Armstrong’s SUV appeared on a neighbor’s surveillance video, according to an arrest warrant. Authorities later said they found Wilson inside with multiple gunshot wounds and spent shell casings that were fired from a handgun, which police later recovered at the home Armstrong shared with Strickland.

The alleged killer spent 43 days on the lam before authorities tracked her to a hostel on the Pacific Ocean.

Jail records in Harris County show that Armstrong arrived Sunday, booked on charges of murder in Wilson’s death and theft of services for allegedly running out on her tab at a Botox clinic years ago.

Her bail was set at more than $3.5 million, and she also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities caught the alleged Botox bandit, also a yoga teacher, last week at a beach-side hostel in Santa Teresa, a secluded haven for surfers, yogis and backpackers.

According to images obtained by Inside Edition, which sent a news crew down to Costa Rica following the bust, she arrived there carrying two passports – her own and her sister’s. The documents were reportedly left behind in a locker after her arrest.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Fox News Digital last Friday that Armstrong allegedly fraudulently used someone else’s valid passport to fly from Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18. He declined to say whose passport she used.

Images on social media show that the sisters shared a striking resemblance and appeared to have been close.

Armstrong also visited her sister at an upstate New York campsite before news of Wilson’s murder made national headlines, according to a man there who told Fox News Digital last month that she’d come and gone before law enforcement arrived, on her trail.

Her sister, Christine Armstrong, did not respond to messages seeking comment — nor has she been charged with a crime.

Inside Edition also found an alleged receipt for cosmetic surgery, written like a bill of sale and addressed to whom “it may concern” and claiming she paid “$6,350 in cash.” The clinic named on the document, which advertises outpatient and minor cosmetic surgeries, did not immediately respond to messages from Fox News Digital seeking comment.

Marshals said last week that they arrested Armstrong with a bandage on her face and that she’d claimed to have injured herself in a surfing accident.

However, her most recent booking photo in Harris County, Texas, appears to show her with a narrower nose. She also dyed her hair and cut it down to shoulder-length, according to authorities.

Armstrong’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, the Fourth of July holiday.

