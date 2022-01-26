Texas mother allegedly stabbed, beaten by her own young sons

Two Texas boys, ages 12 and 16, are in police custody after they allegedly beat and stabbed their own mother in her home.

A San Antonio mother is in critical condition at the hospital after she was found stabbed and beaten Wednesday morning in an apartment on the city’s far West Side. The attack unfolded at around 5 a.m. and the unidentified woman in her 40s managed to call 911 on her own, KSAT reported.

Police say she was possibly beaten with a baseball bat, and though the woman was not able to tell them much about the attack, they identified her sons as the suspects, according to KSAT.

The 16-year-old was still inside the apartment when police arrived, while the 12-year-old boy had fled the scene.

Officers found the 12-year-old in a nearby area and took both sons into custody.

Police do not have a motive in the case as of Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department told Fox News Wednesday afternoon that the investigation is ongoing.