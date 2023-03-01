Texas mom who drowned her kids in bathtub, hid bodies under neighbor’s house sentenced to prison

A Houston, Texas mother pleaded guilty on Monday to drowning her two children in 2016, in exchange for 40 years in prison.

Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg announced the plea agreement made with Sheborah Latrice Thomas on Tuesday, nearly seven years after the crime occurred.

“This mother knew what she was doing, she knew it was wrong, and we vowed to seek justice for these two children,” Ogg said. “This plea agreement means that family members will not have to testify, and this woman cannot appeal her conviction or the sentence.”

The DA said Thomas first drowned her 5-year-old daughter Kayiana Thomas in the bathtub of their home in southeast Houston on Aug. 12, 2016.

Once Kayiana was dead, she placed her body on a bed, Ogg said. Thomas then called her 7-year-old son, Araylon “Ray Ray” Thomas, to the bathroom and drowned him.

The next day, Thomas stashed the children’s bodies in a trash can behind the house and went to her place of employment to get her paycheck early.

The DA also said Thomas was unable to leave town, so she dug a hole in the ground for the bodies, which was not big enough. So instead, she rolled the bodies of her children under a neighbor’s house.

Thomas began packing up the house and throwing things out when she told a friend that she drowned her children and needed to leave town.

According to Ogg, the friend said he thought Thomas was joking, but when he realized she was not joking, he asked more questions, and she showed him where the bodies could be found.

Thomas’s friend notified the police about the incident.

In 2001, Houston mother Andrea Yates drowned her five children ranging in age from 7 years to 6 months in the bathtub of her family’s home. She was eventually found not guilty by reason of insanity in July 2006 and sent to a state mental hospital.